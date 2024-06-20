Middletown Family Sues School District After Daughter's Death

A Monmouth County School District is being sued by the family a teen who was bullied which led her die by suicide.

The parent of Jocelyn Walters has filed a lawsuit against the Middletown School District after their daughter passed away three days into the school year.

Patch.com is reporting that the Walters family said that Jocelyn’s death took place in 2022 after “an extended and persistent pattern of bullying” that started a year earlier. Her parents alleged that little to no action was taken after multiple attempts to alert the district and Middletown High School staff.

Multiple entities are named in the suit as well as her main tormentor as well as her older sister.

In August of 2023 the Middletown Board of Education updated their anti-bullying policies. This coming after the State of New Jersey sued the District for civil rights violations regarding trans and non-binary students.

She was a a goalie for a travel soccer team and a fan of the band Smashing Pumpkins. After her death, the band posted on social media posted about her