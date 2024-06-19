© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Owner of Flames Brazilian Steakhouse in Belmar Fined By US Department of Labor

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published June 19, 2024 at 6:04 AM EDT
Pixabay
/
https://pixabay.com/users/divily-110719/

A Jersey Shore steakhouse owes more than $84,000 in back wages to 13 employees. The owner of Flames Steakhouse in Belmar was also fined nearly $4500 after an investigation by the US Department of Labor determined deliberate violations of federal overtime regulations.

That investigation shows workers were pair straight-time wages for all hours worked, including when they worked over 40 hours a week. The division found that the employer also failed to pay non-exempt, salaried employees overtime and did not maintain required payroll records.
Tags
Local News Belmar, NJMonmouth County
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan