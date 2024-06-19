Owner of Flames Brazilian Steakhouse in Belmar Fined By US Department of Labor

A Jersey Shore steakhouse owes more than $84,000 in back wages to 13 employees. The owner of Flames Steakhouse in Belmar was also fined nearly $4500 after an investigation by the US Department of Labor determined deliberate violations of federal overtime regulations.

That investigation shows workers were pair straight-time wages for all hours worked, including when they worked over 40 hours a week. The division found that the employer also failed to pay non-exempt, salaried employees overtime and did not maintain required payroll records.