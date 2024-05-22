Experience Improved For Those Seeking Unemployment Benefits in NJ

New Jersians seeking unemployment insurance benefits are promised an improved experience on the Division of Unemployment Insurance website.

An announcement yesterday by Governor Phil Murphy’s Office highlighted New Jersey’s partnership with the US Department of Labor to modernize the site which was encumbered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dave Cole, the State of New Jersey’s Chief Innovation Officer said that, “But it’s only the latest milestone in more than a dozen improvements to the website, email notifications, and call centers to make getting unemployment benefits less stressful for New Jersians during a difficult time in their lives.”

The new site will allow users to save an application or start over in their process, paired down questions to make the application process easier, and is now easier to use on a mobile device.