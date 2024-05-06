© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
A Magazine Names a Jersey Shore Beach as One of the Top 25 Best Beaches in the U.S.

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published May 7, 2024 at 6:08 AM EDT
Stu Coogan

Using criteria such as quality of sand and waves, public transportation availability, accessible parking and more, the article managed to narrow it down from all the beaches in the country - to just twenty five. Among these prestigious few is our very own Asbury Park Beach, which earned its place on the list for having a lively community, good food, and some historic charm. The article also mentions the Silverball Arcade and Stone Pony as top attractions of the area. Needless to say, Asbury Park is getting the credit it deserves.
Local News Monmouth CountyAsbury Park
