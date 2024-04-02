Menendez Not Appealing Dismissal Decision

Senator Bob Menendez will not be appealing a decision to dismiss his federal court case. Last week his lawyer sent a letter to Judge Sidney Stein, who is presiding over the corruption and bribery case.

The letter says that, “principally motivated by Senator Menendez’s desire to proceed to trial and establish his innocence without further delay.”

Menendez along with co-defendants are facing multiple federal charges in the Southern District Court in New York City in May.

Menendez is facing a primary challenge from Andy Kim, a Congressman from the 3rd District, which includes parts of Burlington, Mercer, and Monmouth Counties.

