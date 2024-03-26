© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
New Legislation Could Require Fees For EV Owners

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 26, 2024 at 6:21 AM EDT

If signed by the Governor, this would implement the state’s first ever $250 EV fee. This would be due when an electric vehicle is registered or re-registered, and would take effect starting July 1. New EV buyers would be hit with the highest fees, paying four years of registration costs up front when a new vehicle is purchased, meaning buyers could pony up at least $1,060. A state car dealers association and environmentalists agreed that having to pay four years of a $250 EV fee upfront will hurt electric vehicle sales. You can find the full story in the local news section at 90 point five the night dot org.
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
