New Legislation Could Require Fees For EV Owners

If signed by the Governor, this would implement the state's first ever $250 EV fee. This would be due when an electric vehicle is registered or re-registered, and would take effect starting July 1. New EV buyers would be hit with the highest fees, paying four years of registration costs up front when a new vehicle is purchased, meaning buyers could pony up at least $1,060. A state car dealers association and environmentalists agreed that having to pay four years of a $250 EV fee upfront will hurt electric vehicle sales.