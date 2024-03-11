© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Weather Doesn't Deter Fans of Asbury Park's St. Patrick's Day Parade

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published March 11, 2024 at 6:20 AM EDT

Thousands of people braved the breeze and a little bit of rain yesterday to attend the Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Among those in marching in parade was The Stone Pony and local favorites Williams Honor. Brookdale Community College was a sponsor of the parade. Brookdalians handed out their famous clackers, a fan favorite.

The College will also be represented in the St. Patricks’ Day Parade in Freehold this Sunday and Keansburg on March 24th.
Asbury Park Brookdale Community College Monmouth County
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
