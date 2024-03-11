Weather Doesn't Deter Fans of Asbury Park's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Thousands of people braved the breeze and a little bit of rain yesterday to attend the Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Among those in marching in parade was The Stone Pony and local favorites Williams Honor. Brookdale Community College was a sponsor of the parade. Brookdalians handed out their famous clackers, a fan favorite.

The College will also be represented in the St. Patricks’ Day Parade in Freehold this Sunday and Keansburg on March 24th.

