Dollar General Set To Replace Empty Lot In Belford

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published March 7, 2024 at 6:22 AM EST
Exterior of a Dollar General Store
The vacant lot on Leonardville Road in the Belford section of Middletown may be getting a new discount store.

According to public records, the Hampshire Belford LLC group last night asked the Middletown Planning Board to open a Dollar General on the lot where a vacant Wells Fargo sits. The store is currently set to be over 10,000 square feet. The nearest Dollar General stores to that location are in Keansburg about 3 miles away and Keyport, about 7 miles away.
