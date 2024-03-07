Dollar General Set To Replace Empty Lot In Belford
The vacant lot on Leonardville Road in the Belford section of Middletown may be getting a new discount store.
According to public records, the Hampshire Belford LLC group last night asked the Middletown Planning Board to open a Dollar General on the lot where a vacant Wells Fargo sits. The store is currently set to be over 10,000 square feet. The nearest Dollar General stores to that location are in Keansburg about 3 miles away and Keyport, about 7 miles away.