Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Establishing the New Jersey-India Commission

“I am honored to establish the New Jersey-India Commission to strengthen the cultural and economic ties between New Jersey and India for generations to come,” said Governor Murphy. “Following my visit to India in 2019, we have been committed to strengthening our relationship, building on the overlapping economic strengths that New Jersey and India have long shared. We take immense pride in the contributions of our vast Indian immigrant population and, through this commission, we can ensure that we seize a new century of opportunities to grow together and pioneer new possibilities.”

“I am delighted to join Governor Murphy to establish the New Jersey-India Commission,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “As Secretary of State, I am thrilled to welcome the commission to my department and look forward to overseeing its work building on the deep-rooted economic, cultural, and societal ties between New Jersey and India. New Jersey’s Indian population enriches our state, and through this commission we are creating further opportunities for collaboration.”

India is New Jersey’s second-largest foreign direct investor and the majority of New Jersey’s immigrant population hails from India. In September of 2019, Governor Murphy and Choose New Jersey led an economic mission trip to India, fostering economic relations and securing over 1,200 new jobs by expanding the presence of three Indian companies within New Jersey. Over the past two decades, India has invested $2 billion dollars into New Jersey, helping to create nearly 6,000 jobs in key sectors like life sciences and technology.

"Our partnership with New Jersey is unique in several ways," said Consul General of India Binaya Srikanta Pradhan. "It is a potential story of dynamic convergence and confluence of India’s economic resilience, presence of a highly successful Indian-American community and America’s spirit of innovation, fostering a landscape ripe with opportunities across sectors. Governor Murphy’s initiative to establish the New Jersey-India Commission would add strength to already existing high level of economic engagement in terms of over $10 billion trade with New Jersey or several two-way investments. This would also give a boost to the strong people-to-people connect that exists between India and New Jersey including in areas of education and knowledge partnership. We also look forward to Governor Murphy’s visit to India in the near future to take forward our partnership to new heights."

