NJ Board of Public Utilities Looks For Forth Offshore Wind Solicitation

This Wednesday, Governor Phil Murphy directed the NJ Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) to launch New Jersey’s fourth offshore wind solicitation in early 2024. According to the NJBPU President, “Offshore wind is vital to our clean energy economy and our efforts to mitigate climate change.” Initially, the project wouldn’t be started until the second half of the year.

overnor Murphy said in a press release that this new project “Will support tens of thousands of good-paying, family-sustaining jobs for New Jerseyans while protecting the quality of the air our children breathe and making good on the promise of affordable clean energy produced right here in the Garden State.” This additional solicitation confirms the governor’s commitment to obtaining a 100% clean economy by 2035.

Awards for this solicitation can be expected by 2025.