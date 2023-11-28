NJ Sees Spike in Bias Incidents Since Start of Israel/Hamas War
October's incidents were over 50% over the last average of the last nine months.
The Asbury Park Press is reporting a spike in bias crimes across New Jersey. Many of the types of incidents seeing a spike since October were targeting Jewish, Aram, and Muslim residents. The war between Israel and Hamas started October 7th. Over the past nine months these incidents averaged 199 while 380 bias incidents were reported since the start of the war.
Across New Jersey many incidents included harassment, vandalism, and intimidation.