NJ Sees Spike in Bias Incidents Since Start of Israel/Hamas War

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published November 28, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST

October's incidents were over 50% over the last average of the last nine months.

The Asbury Park Press is reporting a spike in bias crimes across New Jersey. Many of the types of incidents seeing a spike since October were targeting Jewish, Aram, and Muslim residents. The war between Israel and Hamas started October 7th. Over the past nine months these incidents averaged 199 while 380 bias incidents were reported since the start of the war.

Across New Jersey many incidents included harassment, vandalism, and intimidation.
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
