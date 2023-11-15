Acting Governor Way Announces “Unite New Jersey Veterans” Digital Platform to Modernize Veteran Services

“As we recognize Veterans Day, our Administration reaffirms its ongoing commitment to supporting New Jersey’s heroic veterans,” said Acting Governor Way. “Today, we announce the Unite New Jersey Veterans platform, which will launch on January 1, 2024 and connect service providers throughout New Jersey. Unite New Jersey Veterans will streamline the process for veterans and military families seeking access to the care and benefits they have earned.”

Unite New Jersey Veterans will enable hospitals, social service agencies, and other case managers to send and receive secure electronic referrals and records to help improve health outcomes and otherwise address the needs of veterans and their families through this shared technology platform.

Following a planning period in coordination with the New Jersey Office of Information Technology and Department of the Treasury, the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is now beginning to on-board and train providers so that they can start using Unite New Jersey Veterans on January 1, 2024.

“The number of people and organizations wanting to help veterans inspires me daily,” said Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, Commissioner of Military and Veterans Affairs and The Adjutant General of New Jersey. “This digital referral network is a way to further empower them in support of our heroes.”

The implementation of this secure digital platform was made possible through legislative support for a $3 million state appropriation in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget Governor Phil Murphy signed earlier this year.

“We provided this support because we believe in our veterans and we want to ensure they receive the support and assistance they have earned,” said Senate President Nick Scutari, who sponsored the legislative resolution in the Senate providing $3 million to implement the Unite New Jersey Veterans digital platform. “This platform is a centralized source that allows veterans and their families to more easily obtain available resources for their benefits, including employment assistance, housing and mental health programs. We honor the sacrifices of the men and women who have served our country by ensuring they have easy access to these vital services.”

“Members of our Armed Forces make tremendous sacrifices to uphold our nation’s freedom and we have a moral obligation to provide them access to the broadest array of services available,” said Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker, Chair of the Assembly Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee and sponsor of the legislative resolution in the Assembly providing $3 million to implement this digital platform. “With this new digital platform, service providers can match New Jersey veterans with the resources that best fit their needs. I look forward to seeing the impact this platform has on our veteran community in the months and years ahead.”

“Navigating the complexities of identifying, applying for and obtaining veteran benefits can be quite challenging,” said Phil Pesano, NJ Vietnam Veterans of America State Council President. “To that end, I commend Governor Murphy and Acting Governor Way for this proposed gateway to lessening those challenges and look forward to learning more to share with my fellow brother and sister veterans.”

“The State of New Jersey is implementing a major improvement in the way veterans obtain services with this new easier access to benefits system,” said Colonel Nelson L. Mellitz USAF, Ret., Jewish War Veterans. “We look forward to using this centralized system for Veterans to obtain much needed and earned services.”

“On this Veterans Day we remember all who lost their lives but we honor all our veterans and those serving now. We are veterans serving veterans,” said Larry Bishop, Commander American Legion Department of New Jersey.

