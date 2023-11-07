Governor Murphy Highlights Progress Toward Creation of Major Netflix Production Facility at Fort Monmouth

“Netflix’s historic investment in Fort Monmouth’s future, which will generate thousands of union jobs and significant revenue, is a testament to our broader strategy when it comes to establishing New Jersey as the Northeastern home for film and entertainment,” said Governor Murphy. “This campus is no longer a painful reminder of economic decline and disinvestment. Instead, Fort Monmouth now stands as a symbol of renewal and revived hope. With this facility, many of our hard-working and talented residents will have the opportunity to participate in the film and television industry right here in our state while local businesses will benefit from an increase in customers. I thank Netflix and our partners in both government and labor for their support in advancing this crucial project.”

“Netflix Studios Fort Monmouth will drive significant economic growth and create meaningful job opportunities for people in New Jersey while boosting the vibrant production ecosystem here in the state where the modern film industry was born,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO. “While we still have a lot of work to do, we're excited to continue partnering with Governor Murphy, local officials, and the community as we work to transform this historic space into a world-class production facility.”

Netflix has committed to $848 million in capital investments to develop a state-of-the art production facility on the 292-acre parcel that spans both Oceanport and Eatontown, becoming the largest project in both scale and investment in Fort Monmouth’s history. This project will add to over 30 additional redevelopment projects that have already commenced since the military shuttered Fort Monmouth over a decade ago. This east coast production facility is estimated to create thousands of largely union jobs – including more than 3,500 construction-related jobs and over 1,500 permanent production jobs.

In addition to the construction of 12 soundstages – comprised of over 500,000 square feet of new development –current structures will also be redeveloped for other purposes such as studio backlots and office space, and a myriad of additional uses in support of production activities. If adopted, the proposed amendment to the Fort Monmouth Reuse and Redevelopment Plan will also permit the creation of new, affordable housing units to serve the community.

Since FMERA authorized the Purchase and Sale and Redevelopment Agreement with Netflix for the property in December 2022, Netflix has continued working to obtain the additional approvals necessary to make this project a reality. Today marked another important step in the process as the Governor signed a letter approving FMERA’s meeting minutes, which will now send the amendment to both host municipalities for consideration and public comment.

“The investment by Netflix will help transform the Fort Monmouth property into a state-of-the-art film facility, creating high-paying jobs and generating economic activity for the region and the state,” said Senate President Nick Scutari. “New Jersey’s legacy as the birthplace of the movie industry will be rejuvenated with a modern center for film and television production that will create economic benefits for years to come.”

“It’s fitting that we are welcoming the film industry home to its roots in New Jersey for its next chapter,” said Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin. “This investment in innovation will be a boon to our entire economy, starting with good union jobs. This is a testament to federal, state and local government working together with the private sector to realize the value of an asset like Fort Monmouth for the benefit of the entire community to thrive and grow.”

“I continue to be excited by progress made on the Netflix production facility at the old Fort Monmouth campus,” said Senator Vin Gopal. “This project is destined to bring a lasting economic boost and star power to Monmouth County and the greater Shore region, creating both permanent production jobs as well as construction jobs. This is a win-win redevelopment that holds long-term promise for the entire community, and will no doubt also benefit local merchants, entertainment venues and area restaurants.”

“Home to the birthplace of film, and the continued backdrop for major productions, New Jersey is an ideal choice for studios looking to invest in large-scale production facilities,” said New Jersey Economic Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. “Governor Murphy’s holistic approach to nurturing the state’s film industry is helping to ensure our communities are poised to attract leading studios like Netflix, who will revitalize a long vacant area of the former Fort, and create good paying union jobs and opportunities for small businesses.”

“Our team is incredibly passionate about Fort Monmouth’s revitalization and is committed to surpassing the Fort’s prior role as a major economic driver in the region,” said FMERA Executive Director Kara Kopach. “A project of this scale has the potential not only to create thousands of jobs, but will also result in significant investment on the Fort, and spur local development in support of the project. The magnitude of Netflix’s investment is an absolute windfall for our stakeholders and the State of New Jersey. We’re eager to see this project come to fruition.”

Once the State and local approval process has been finalized, the project will be completed in two phases over the course of several years. Upon its opening, the facility will be the single-largest production facility in New Jersey’s history and contribute to the state’s ever-growing film and television industry.

Over the past six years, the Administration has worked alongside the Legislature and the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission to create a film incentive program that has helped attract more business to the state. Last year alone, the film and television production industry poured more than $650 million into the state’s economy – an increase of more than $150 million over the year prior – and created more than 8,500 jobs.

Recent TV shows and movies filmed in New Jersey include West Side Story, Severance, and Joker. Construction is also currently underway on a new Lionsgate film and production facility in Newark.

“This Netflix facility in Fort Monmouth will bring with it economic development, the creation of jobs in the construction industry, and full-time permanent jobs to our union brothers and sisters in the entertainment and production sectors as well,” said Charles Wowkanech, President of the New Jersey State AFL-CIO. “The film industry is a welcome addition to New Jersey’s diverse economic portfolio and we thank the Murphy Administration and Netflix for delivering this to our state.”

“This State-of-the-Art East Coast production facility by Netflix will deliver a healthy shot of adrenaline to New Jersey’s economy and bring thousands of union construction jobs to the hard-working men and women of the Building Trades. Working hand in glove with our partners at Netflix and the State of New Jersey, we make a lasting impact on the world of film and television entertainment,” said William T. Mullen, President of the New Jersey Building and Construction Trades Council.

“Today is a great day for the state of New Jersey and its residents, with the construction of the Netflix project at the former Fort Monmouth facility,” said Thomas De Bartolo, President of Monmouth & Ocean Counties Building and Construction Trades Council. “This project will create good paying union jobs and help the surrounding communities with an influx of economic development.”

“The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada (IATSE) commends Governor Murphy and his support for a major economic development project in the construction of state-of the art-Netflix motion picture, broadcast and television studios at the 300 acre Fort Monmouth campus,” said Greg Hancox, Secretary-Treasurer of IATSE District Ten. “By making Fort Monmouth Netflix’s East Coast Hub, thousands of construction jobs with high-paying wages and benefits for New Jersey families will be created and many additional permanent union jobs in the entertainment industry will become available in New Jersey.”

“It’s great to see that so much progress has been made toward the redevelopment of Fort Monmouth. I’m glad Netflix is continuing to pursue this project and commit to a major investment in people and production facilities right here in Monmouth County,” said Senator Declan O’Scanlon. “This is truly exciting, since the redevelopment of Fort Monmouth will ensure that it fulfills its massive potential — which has been a goal of so many of us for so long.”

“New Jersey has a long history of leading the way in innovation and was the birthplace of the movie camera and the motion picture industry, and Netflix’s decision to develop a state-of-the-art East Coast production facility at Fort Monmouth is an important milestone in that continued legacy,” said Assemblyman Raj Mukherji. “Our film and digital media tax credit expansion legislation is helping pave the way for the development of hundreds of thousands of square feet of studio space and the creation of thousands of permanent and ancillary jobs. Bringing this multibillion dollar industry to New Jersey will have seismic economic benefits for decades to come.”

“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is thrilled to see future steps being taken by Netflix to transform and revitalize the Fort Monmouth campus into a hub of innovation, art and economic success,” said Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We would like to thank Netflix and the FMERA for their hard work and we look forward to partnering with Netflix and our municipalities to support this endeavor which will bring thousands of jobs to the region. This project further highlights that Monmouth County is a tremendous place to live, work and raise a family.”

“This is an exciting, important and huge step on a long and winding redevelopment journey for FMERA, NetFlix, Monmouth County, the State of New Jersey, Oceanport and Eatontown,” said Oceanport Mayor John Coffey. “The Borough of Oceanport, in particular, is thrilled to be part of the process and we are confident that this redevelopment will mutually benefit all of the stakeholders.”

“While nothing can truly fill the void left behind by the loss of the Army at Fort Monmouth, I am happy that we are seeing major progress in its redevelopment,” said Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico, Jr. “Netflix will bring significant infrastructure investment and a transformative economic boom.”

“Jobs and innovation are at the heart of this Netflix-New Jersey partnership, just as they were throughout Fort Monmouth's rich history,” said Michele Siekerka, President and CEO of New Jersey Business & Industry Association. “Netflix’s capital investments will result in future-proof production industry jobs that will help bolster our state’s economy and enhance our identity as a national go-to for both small and large productions. Netflix's presence will also bring positive results for neighboring small businesses. We look forward to the first 'Action!' to take place at Fort Monmouth.”