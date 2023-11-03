© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
NJ State BOE Votes To Keep Language In Equity Code

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published November 3, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT

The State Board of Education has voted to keep a code that ensures students have equal access to education across the state. Yesterday’s vote, preceding Election Day Tuesday had faced a motion after a summer where LGBTQ+ rights were a hot topic in New Jersey. In August the Board voted 6-5 to switch out the word “equality” for “equity” and used gender-neutral language in equity code.

In discussion before the vote, Board member Ronald Butcher said, “This chapter was in the public for an extensive period of time.” He later stated, “We’re hearing of lot of opposition, in my mind, a smaller percentage of the population that has a vested interest, they are very well organized, they are very well able to communicate their interests, but I don’t know if those interests of all the children in all the school districts.”

The vote on yesterday’s motion was 5-4.
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
