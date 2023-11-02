© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Suspect at Large After Carjacking Set Off Amber Alert

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published November 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT

The 3 year-old boy was left alone in the running vehicle when someone jumped in and drove away at 8:13 a.m. on the 100 block of Wilson Avenue in Newark. The Amber Alert was issued at 9:55 a.m. Roughly 35 minutes later police in Jersey City found the vehicle with the child inside. Later, Newark police released surveillance footage of the accused carjacker, “who may be a female.” Newark police declined to provide an update yesterday beyond saying, “the incident remains under investigation.”
