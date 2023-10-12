Monmouth County Tourism Division photo contest deadline approaching

“The County would like to remind everyone that the deadline for the 2024 Monmouth County Travel Guide is November 1, so please submit your photos to participate in the Travel Guide cover photo contest,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Tourism. “The 2024 Monmouth County Travel Guide will have tons of activities, resources and programs to make any trip to Monmouth County a great one We are inviting everyone to participate and submit your best shots for the Travel Guide cover.”

To Submit a Cover Contest Photo

Photo orientation preference is vertical; the Division of Tourism is accepting horizontal images as well;

Photo should not exceed 10 MB;

Photo must be submitted as a JPG, JPEG or PNG format;

Photo must not have any watermarks.

Official Rules



Photo contest is open to all ages. Individuals under 18 will be contacted by the Tourism office for parental or guardian consent;

Photos must be submitted via the website submission form and include all required contact information;

Photos must be taken in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Finalists will be selected by the Monmouth County Tourism team. Finalist photos will then go to a public vote;

The runners-up will receive placement inside the Travel Guide with photo credit;

The contest will be open until November 1.

To learn more, go to MonmouthCountyTourism.com or contact tourism@visitmonmouth.com.