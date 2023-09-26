“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is incredibly excited to launch our Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “This is a great opportunity to support our small businesses and highlight our remarkable agriculture community.

Restaurants participating in the Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week must feature at least one dish that is made with ingredients that have been grown in Monmouth County. There are no requirements for menu selection or pricing.

All participating restaurants are featured on the Grown in Monmouth online directory, promotional items and social media. This online directory not only features restaurants but also includes farmers' markets, community-supported agriculture and gardens, produce distributors and more.

Those interested in learning more about Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week can go to www.growninmonmouth.com.