Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week Returns

“On behalf of my fellow Commissioners, we are thrilled to announce that Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week will return September 22-30 to help support our agriculture industry and our restaurants and eateries throughout the County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “We are excited to see how creative the restaurants will be with our Grown in Monmouth ingredients and invite everyone to come out and support our local businesses.”

Restaurants participating in the Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week must feature at least one dish that is made with ingredients that have been grown in Monmouth County. There are no requirements for pricing or menu selection.

“The County is supporting the outstanding agriculture and products grown on our local farms while also supporting the restaurants and their chefs who take that produce and turn them into culinary masterpieces,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Board of Agriculture. “We encourage everyone to support their favorite Grown in Monmouth restaurant and enjoy some local products grown right here in Monmouth County.”

All participating restaurants will be featured on the Grown in Monmouth online directory, promotional items and social media. This online directory not only features restaurants, but also includes farmers markets, community supported agriculture and gardens, produce distributors and more. The County’s Division of Economic Development is available to assist restaurants with connecting with local farms.

Those interested in participating in the Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week should contact the Monmouth County Division of Economic Development by phone at 732-431-7470 or by email at econdev@visitmonmouth.com.