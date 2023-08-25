New Developments on The Site of "The Evil Clown"

Over the years the plot of land just off Route 35 has been the center of some controversy within Middletown Township. The property is owned by the Azzolina family, owners of Circus Foodtown and home of Circus Liquors.

At a Township Committee meeting Monday night, Middletown introduced a resolution to launch a condemnation redevelopment study.

According to Patch.com this could lead down a path which would allow Middletown to buy the land from the Azzolinas at fair market value.