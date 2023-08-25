© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local News

New Developments on The Site of "The Evil Clown"

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 25, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT
Calico (aka The "Evil Clown") in Middletown

The long story of the redevelopment of the Circus Liquor site continues.

Over the years the plot of land just off Route 35 has been the center of some controversy within Middletown Township. The property is owned by the Azzolina family, owners of Circus Foodtown and home of Circus Liquors.

At a Township Committee meeting Monday night, Middletown introduced a resolution to launch a condemnation redevelopment study.

According to Patch.com this could lead down a path which would allow Middletown to buy the land from the Azzolinas at fair market value.

Local News Monmouth CountyMiddletown
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
