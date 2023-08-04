Ocean County Prosecutor Issues Warning After String of Fires
There have been six structure fires in Ocean County this year and five have been deadly.
That is what has driven Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer to issue a statement. He mentioned that many of the fires were caused by “improper discarding of smoking materials”. This is coming on the heels of a deadly fire this week in Lacey Township that claimed the lives of four people, including an infant. Billhimer went on to say, “These are not simply words on paper; they are the real life consequences of routine behavior. Failure to properly put out a cigarette can have deadly consequences. Failure to properly extinguish any smoking material may set in motion a series of events that ends a life and causes the loss of your entire world."