Ocean County Prosecutor Issues Warning After String of Fires

That is what has driven Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer to issue a statement. He mentioned that many of the fires were caused by “improper discarding of smoking materials”. This is coming on the heels of a deadly fire this week in Lacey Township that claimed the lives of four people, including an infant. Billhimer went on to say, “These are not simply words on paper; they are the real life consequences of routine behavior. Failure to properly put out a cigarette can have deadly consequences. Failure to properly extinguish any smoking material may set in motion a series of events that ends a life and causes the loss of your entire world."