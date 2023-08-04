© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local News

Gov. Murphy Announces Funeral Arrangement for Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 4, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT
The floor of the Capitol Rotunda
Arrangements have been set for Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, who passed away earlier this week.

On Twitter Governor Murphy posted services will take place at Cathedral Basillica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on August 12th.

Prior to that Lt. Gov Oliver will lie in state in the Rotunda at the State Capitol and the Essex County Courthouse, where she served as a member of the County Board of Chosen Freeholders. These services will be open to the public. Murphy concluded his posts with “Together, we will honor and celebrate her remarkable contributions to the state she loved.”

Tom Brennan
