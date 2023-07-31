Recall Notices Announced For Two Trader Joe’s Products
Fans of some Trader Joe’s products should check their products because of recalls.
According to the Trader Joe’s website the “Trader Joe’s Unexcepted Broccoli Cheddar Soup” with a use by date between July 18, 2023 and September 15th 2023 may contain insects. See details here.
A day after that recall was issued the chain recalled the Trader Joe’s Cooked Falafel for possibly containing rocks.
The notices that the product can be returned for a refund.
There are 20 Trader Joe’s stores in New Jersey with locations in Freehold and Shrewsbury. A new store is planned in Middletown.