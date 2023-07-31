Recall Notices Announced For Two Trader Joe’s Products

According to the Trader Joe’s website the “Trader Joe’s Unexcepted Broccoli Cheddar Soup” with a use by date between July 18, 2023 and September 15th 2023 may contain insects. See details here.

A day after that recall was issued the chain recalled the Trader Joe’s Cooked Falafel for possibly containing rocks.

The notices that the product can be returned for a refund.

There are 20 Trader Joe’s stores in New Jersey with locations in Freehold and Shrewsbury. A new store is planned in Middletown.

