Brewers Awaiting Signature of Governor Murphy on New Bill

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published July 31, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT

The bill, passed by the Assembly on June 30th, 2023 by a 77 to zero margin. It passed the Senate on June 26th without a single “No” vote.

Although there has been no comment from the Governor’s office, there is concern from some local brewers that Murphy will not sign the Bill because it may interfere with his plans to revamp the way the state issues liquor licenses.The current bill on Murphy’s desk would lift restrictions like how many events a brewery can hold in a year and on coordinating with food trucks.

Mike Betros, Owner, Brewer, and Director of Brewing Operations at Twin Lights Brewing in Tinton Falls said earlier this month, “Our goal is to create a vibrant atmosphere that leaves a lasting impression on our visitors, making Twin Lights a must-visit location for entertainment and enjoyment.”

