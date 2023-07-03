State Legislature Passes Bill Allowing Breweries To Hold Events & Coordinate With Food Trucks

The bill applies to brewers in the state who sell less than 300,000 barrels of beer to host an unlimited number of on-premises events such as trivia and open mic nights as well as “paint as sip” events. These events are limited to 25 per year under the current law.

Mike Betros, Owner/Brewer/Director of Operations at Twin Lights Brewing in Tinton Falls mentioned that. “Customers crave entertainment, and numerous breweries are struggling to remain operational due to the escalating costs of running a business. Therefore, it is crucial for them to employ various methods to attract visitors to their establishments.”

Tom Brennan / A fresh pour of Wild Rover stout at Twin Lights Brewing

The bill also allows breweries to coordinate with food trucks to allow their patrons an option to eat other than just provide menus of local eateries, which they are limited to now.

Bob Dandeneau. owner and brewer at Grin Brewing in Keansburg said, "The passing of the Bill is huge for our business, we will be able to host events at a moment’s notice without having to notify the ABC. We will have more to offer our guest in the way of Food Trucks, Trivia, Coffee. We can grow our business as we see fit, this in turn will help the surrounding businesses as we are a destination business. The local restaurants will see an increase in traffic." Grin Brewing is one of the newest breweries in the state.

One of the primary sponsors of the bill is Vin Gopal, Senator of District 11 which includes parts of Monmouth County. It was co-sponorted by a number of members of the Assembly including Monmouth County's Victoria Flynn (NJ-13)

The bill now awaits signature by Governor Murphy.

Read the full bill here

