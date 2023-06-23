© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local News

NJ OAG Announce Filing of Civil Rights Complaints Of Implementation of LGBTQ+ Parental Notification Policies

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published June 23, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT
Matthew J. Platkin
Tim Larsen
/
New Jersey Office of the Attorne
Matthew J. Platkin

The New Jersey Attorney General has announced filing of civil right complaints to three Monmouth County school districts.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced yesterday that he was filing complaints challenging allegedly unlawful policies this week by the Middletown Township, Marlboro Township and Manalapan-Englishtown Regional Boards of Education.

Those policies require school staff to notify parents or guardians of the gender identity or expression of transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary students.

Attorney General Platkin said, “Simply put, these policies violate our laws, and we will not relent in protecting our LGBTQ+ community—especially our children—from discrimination.”

In a video of Middletown’s Board of Education meeting Wednesday, protestors can be heard, in the background shouting “Save trans kids”.

Read the complete Press Release here.

06-20-23 Manalapan-Englishtown Board Of Education Meeting from Manalapan-Englishtown Schools on Vimeo.

Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets some relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
