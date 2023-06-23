NJ OAG Announce Filing of Civil Rights Complaints Of Implementation of LGBTQ+ Parental Notification Policies

Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced yesterday that he was filing complaints challenging allegedly unlawful policies this week by the Middletown Township, Marlboro Township and Manalapan-Englishtown Regional Boards of Education.

Those policies require school staff to notify parents or guardians of the gender identity or expression of transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary students.

Attorney General Platkin said, “Simply put, these policies violate our laws, and we will not relent in protecting our LGBTQ+ community—especially our children—from discrimination.”

In a video of Middletown’s Board of Education meeting Wednesday, protestors can be heard, in the background shouting “Save trans kids”.

