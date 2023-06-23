NJ OAG Announce Filing of Civil Rights Complaints Of Implementation of LGBTQ+ Parental Notification Policies
The New Jersey Attorney General has announced filing of civil right complaints to three Monmouth County school districts.
Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced yesterday that he was filing complaints challenging allegedly unlawful policies this week by the Middletown Township, Marlboro Township and Manalapan-Englishtown Regional Boards of Education.
Those policies require school staff to notify parents or guardians of the gender identity or expression of transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary students.
Attorney General Platkin said, “Simply put, these policies violate our laws, and we will not relent in protecting our LGBTQ+ community—especially our children—from discrimination.”
In a video of Middletown’s Board of Education meeting Wednesday, protestors can be heard, in the background shouting “Save trans kids”.
06-20-23 Manalapan-Englishtown Board Of Education Meeting from Manalapan-Englishtown Schools on Vimeo.