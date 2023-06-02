Software provides clarity and transparency with regard to the mail-in ballot voting process

The “Monmouth County BallotTrax” system provides online ballot tracking and offers enhanced features of status notifications to voters via call, email or text message. Once voters sign up with the system, they will automatically receive an alert of when their ballots have been received by the County Board of Elections. Voters can sign up for the County BallotTrax online at monmouthballottrax.com.

“I encourage all mail-in ballot voters to sign up for our free Monmouth County BallotTrax system,” said Clerk Hanlon. “BallotTrax provides voters with clarity and transparency in the vote by mail process.”

To sign up for the Monmouth County BallotTrax system, voters can log onto monmouthballottrax.com.

Voters can also sign up for the State of New Jersey’s “Track My Ballot” system online at nj.gov/state/elections/vote-track-my-ballot.shtml.

For questions about the returning of mail-in ballots for counting, please contact the County Board of Elections at 732-431-7802.

For questions about the issuance of mail-in ballots, please contact the County Clerk’s Election Office at 732-431-7790.

For further information, please visit our website, monmouthcountyvotes.com or download our free mobile app, Monmouth County Votes.