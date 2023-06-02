© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local News

Software provides clarity and transparency with regard to the mail-in ballot voting process

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 2, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT

The “Monmouth County BallotTrax” system provides online ballot tracking and offers enhanced features of status notifications to voters via call, email or text message. Once voters sign up with the system, they will automatically receive an alert of when their ballots have been received by the County Board of Elections. Voters can sign up for the County BallotTrax online at monmouthballottrax.com.

“I encourage all mail-in ballot voters to sign up for our free Monmouth County BallotTrax system,” said Clerk Hanlon. “BallotTrax provides voters with clarity and transparency in the vote by mail process.”

To sign up for the Monmouth County BallotTrax system, voters can log onto monmouthballottrax.com.

Voters can also sign up for the State of New Jersey’s “Track My Ballot” system online at nj.gov/state/elections/vote-track-my-ballot.shtml.

For questions about the returning of mail-in ballots for counting, please contact the County Board of Elections at 732-431-7802.

For questions about the issuance of mail-in ballots, please contact the County Clerk’s Election Office at 732-431-7790.

For further information, please visit our website, monmouthcountyvotes.com or download our free mobile app, Monmouth County Votes.

Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride