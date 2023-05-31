© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

3 NJ Beaches Make It To "Secret" List

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published May 31, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT
Bruce Faling
/
Flickr
Gunnison Beach

If you’re heading to the Jersey Shore this summer, you may be heading to one of America’s famous beaches.

The website Family Destinations Guide.com surveyed 3,000 families and came up with a list of the 100 Secret Beaches in the US.

Located on Sandy Hook in Monmouth County, Gunnison Beach was 85 on the list and Cape May Point’s Pearl Beach made it to number 49.

And the top NJ beach on the list was in Sedge Island in Ocean County. Even being only accessed by boat the website mentioned it’s lack of boardwalk or commercial development makes it a peaceful retreat and a great way to escape the crowds.

Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyOcean CountyNew Jersey Beaches
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets some relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan