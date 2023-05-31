3 NJ Beaches Make It To "Secret" List

The website Family Destinations Guide.com surveyed 3,000 families and came up with a list of the 100 Secret Beaches in the US.

Located on Sandy Hook in Monmouth County, Gunnison Beach was 85 on the list and Cape May Point’s Pearl Beach made it to number 49.

And the top NJ beach on the list was in Sedge Island in Ocean County. Even being only accessed by boat the website mentioned it’s lack of boardwalk or commercial development makes it a peaceful retreat and a great way to escape the crowds.