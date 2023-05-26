Working Papers for Minors Set To Change on June 1st
Minors in New Jersey will be able to get their working papers online.
The new system removes schools, who were typically part of the process, from being involved.
If your child is looking for a job this summer, it’s become a whole lot easier with a new website. On June 1st the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development will launch MyWorkingPapersNJ.gov. This website will allow both minors who need working papers to start a job and employers of anyone under the age of 18 to register and complete their working papers online.
Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said of the website, “This is a significant update in how minors acquire their working papers, which they need for employment in New Jersey,”
According to a Press Release from the Department of of Labor and Workforce Development here's hot the process will work:
- Teenagers and their employers each go to MyWorkingPapers.nj.gov to get started.
- Employers receive a unique 8-digit code when they register, which they share with every minor they hire.
- The minor completes the online working papers application, entering their caregiver’s name and email address, and the employer’s 8-digit code, which links the application to a specific employer.
- Emails prompt the employer and caregiver to complete their portions of the application and sign off. Caregivers also will be asked to upload a copy of a birth certificate, passport or other official document verifying the minor’s age.
- The minor begins working when their application is approved.