Asbury Park Casino Closed
Another iconic building on the Asbury Park Boardwalk is closed until further notice.
After a scheduled inspection Madison Marquette, the developer of properties in Asbury Park made the decision to close the building.
People wanting to walk between the southern part of the boardwalk between the City and Ocean Grove were instructed to walk along the Wesley Lake promenade and bridge.
In mid-April the developer made plans to rehabilitate both the Casino and Convention Hall. Estimated costs of that project would be approximately $130 million.