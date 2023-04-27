© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Local News

Pair of Storms to Hit NJ This Weekend

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published April 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
news.jpg

According to NJ.com, a pair of storm systems will hit New Jersey with downpours and strong winds. The first will be tomorrow with rain as a steady precipitation. Heavier rain is expected tomorrow afternoon into Saturday morning. Winds can gust as high as 35 miles per hour Saturday morning as well. Rain will fall throughout Saturday with a stronger storm on the heels of that Sunday. The garden state may see heavy rain and strong winds throughout Sunday. It’s not a total washout, forecasters say that 18 out of 21 counties are dry or experiencing minor drought conditions.

Tags
Local News New Jersey
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
