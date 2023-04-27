Pair of Storms to Hit NJ This Weekend

According to NJ.com, a pair of storm systems will hit New Jersey with downpours and strong winds. The first will be tomorrow with rain as a steady precipitation. Heavier rain is expected tomorrow afternoon into Saturday morning. Winds can gust as high as 35 miles per hour Saturday morning as well. Rain will fall throughout Saturday with a stronger storm on the heels of that Sunday. The garden state may see heavy rain and strong winds throughout Sunday. It’s not a total washout, forecasters say that 18 out of 21 counties are dry or experiencing minor drought conditions.