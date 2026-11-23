​Is there a family story you want to save before it’s lost?

​In this warm, communal workshop, we gather to remember family stories and learn a simple method for preserving them. We begin with a short reading and a few warm-ups. Then we work through the artist’s process, listening closely to anyone who feels called to share and shaping our own stories into vivid, artful writing. We look for the details that make a person real (what they said, what they did, what they kept) and practice writing about family with intention, reverence, and care. Surrounded by cozy flameless candles, we’ll approach our writing as a space for discovery, self-expression, and preservation.

​You’ll leave with

​A method you can use again with any photo, object, or relative

​Better questions to ask at the family table

​A first written portrait of someone in your family, ready to be spoken aloud

​A photo of the communal altar we build together

​The company of community members who care about preserving their family stories

​Adults 18+, no writing experience required

​Recommended: Family photos, small keepsakes, notebook, pen, or laptop