Be part of a milestone celebration you won't want to miss. Join Women Aware on October 20, 2026, from 5:30-8:00 pm at the

New Brunswick Performing Arts Center as they honor 50 years of empowering survivors of domestic violence and building safer communities at

The Spotlight Awards: 50 Years - Voices of Courage & Change.

Enjoy cocktails, wine, beer, hearty appetizers, and an inspiring evening recognizing changemakers who have shaped the community.

Get your tickets today and be part of this historic moment. https://givebutter.com/c/the-spotlight-awards-50-years-voices-of-courage-change-srkrlm

Women Aware will honor these extraordinary voices of courage and change with the following awards:

Voice of Civic Leadership - The Honorable James M. Cahill, Mayor of New Brunswick

Voice of Community Impact - Rupa M. Khetarpal, Ph.D., Leader in Trauma-Informed Care and Advocacy

Voice of Empowerment - Diane Simovich, Founder and President of BW NICE

Voice of Partnership - Enbridge Corporation

Women Aware is the state-designated lead domestic violence agency for Middlesex County and beyond.