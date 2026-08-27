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The Spotlight Awards: 50 Years - Voices of Courage & Change

The Spotlight Awards: 50 Years - Voices of Courage & Change

Be part of a milestone celebration you won't want to miss. Join Women Aware on October 20, 2026, from 5:30-8:00 pm at the
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center as they honor 50 years of empowering survivors of domestic violence and building safer communities at
The Spotlight Awards: 50 Years - Voices of Courage & Change.

Enjoy cocktails, wine, beer, hearty appetizers, and an inspiring evening recognizing changemakers who have shaped the community.
Get your tickets today and be part of this historic moment. https://givebutter.com/c/the-spotlight-awards-50-years-voices-of-courage-change-srkrlm

Women Aware will honor these extraordinary voices of courage and change with the following awards:

Voice of Civic Leadership - The Honorable James M. Cahill, Mayor of New Brunswick
Voice of Community Impact - Rupa M. Khetarpal, Ph.D., Leader in Trauma-Informed Care and Advocacy
Voice of Empowerment - Diane Simovich, Founder and President of BW NICE
Voice of Partnership - Enbridge Corporation

Women Aware is the state-designated lead domestic violence agency for Middlesex County and beyond.

New Brunswick Performing Arts Center
$200
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Women Aware, Inc.
732-249-4900
development@womenaware.net
https://womenaware.net

Artist Group Info

aorlando@womenaware.net
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center
11 Livingston Avenue
New Brunswick, New Jersey 0801