THE EXIT 102 BAND – 2ND ANNUAL HOLIDAY BENEFIT SHOW

’Tis the season for giving back! Join The Exit 102 Band for our Second Annual Holiday Benefit Show, an evening of great live music, holiday spirit, raffles, and community giving, all for a very important cause: helping feed hungry families throughout New Jersey.

In association with St. Joseph Church of Keyport and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, coming together to make a difference for those in need.

❤️ LAST YEAR, WE MADE A DIFFERENCE!

Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, last year’s benefit raised over $4,000 in monetary donations and collected 273 pounds of non-perishable food!

This year, we’re aiming even higher! With your help, we hope to surpass those numbers and make an even greater impact for New Jersey families facing food insecurity.

🎁 HOW YOU CAN HELP:

Bring non-perishable food items to donate.

Monetary donations will be welcome at the show and directed directly to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry’s official donation site.

🎟️ GREAT RAFFLES AND PRIZES!

A special thank-you to McDonagh’s Pub who has generously donating a 50-inch Smart TV raffled off at the event! And that is just the beginning — we will have plenty of added raffle prizes and of opportunities to win throughout the evening as well as free raffles of

Exit 102 Band merchandise.

Every dollar, every can, every raffle ticket, and every act of kindness makes a difference!

Come out, enjoy an incredible night of live music, and help us spread the true spirit of the holidays. Together, we can make this holiday season brighter for our neighbors in need.

THE EXIT 102 BAND – MUSIC WITH A MISSION. GIVING WITH HEART! ❤️

Let us make this year’s benefit more successful than ever!

