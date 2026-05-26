Szikra Banda during the Hungarian Festival at the Magyar Reformed Church

🇭🇺 Join us for the Annual Hungarian Festival at the Magyar Reformed Church! 🇭🇺

📍 175 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ

📅 Saturday, June 6

⏰ Starting at 11:00 AM

Celebrate Hungarian culture, heritage, food, and music with us for a fun-filled day for the whole family!

✨ Featuring:

🎶 Live performance by the Szikra Banda in the courtyard at 12:30 PM

🥘 Authentic homemade Hungarian foods

🏛️ Exhibitions showcasing Hungarian heritage and traditions

💃 Cultural programs and entertainment throughout the day

Come experience the warmth, flavor, and spirit of Hungary right here in New Brunswick! Bring your family and friends — everyone is welcome!

#HungarianFestival #NewBrunswickNJ #HungarianCulture #SzikraBanda #MagyarReformedChurch