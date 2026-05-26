Szikra Banda during the Hungarian Festival at the Magyar Reformed Church
Szikra Banda during the Hungarian Festival at the Magyar Reformed Church
🇭🇺 Join us for the Annual Hungarian Festival at the Magyar Reformed Church! 🇭🇺
📍 175 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
📅 Saturday, June 6
⏰ Starting at 11:00 AM
Celebrate Hungarian culture, heritage, food, and music with us for a fun-filled day for the whole family!
✨ Featuring:
🎶 Live performance by the Szikra Banda in the courtyard at 12:30 PM
🥘 Authentic homemade Hungarian foods
🏛️ Exhibitions showcasing Hungarian heritage and traditions
💃 Cultural programs and entertainment throughout the day
Come experience the warmth, flavor, and spirit of Hungary right here in New Brunswick! Bring your family and friends — everyone is welcome!
#HungarianFestival #NewBrunswickNJ #HungarianCulture #SzikraBanda #MagyarReformedChurch
Magyar Reformed Church
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Magyar Reformed Church
732-828-3165
office@magyarreformedchurch.com
Artist Group Info
Szikra Banda
Magyar Reformed Church
175 Somerset StNew Brunswick, New Jersey 08901
732-828-3165
office@magyarreformedchurch.com