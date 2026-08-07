Spiritual Spa
Spiritual Spa
This Spiritual Spa is a fundraiser for Unity of Montclair.
There will be Sound Bowl Meditations, Guided Meditation and Energy Dance.
Individual services available by reservation include 15 minute massage, Reiki, Intuitive Card Readers and more..
There will be vendors outdoors. Light lunch included. Investment $40
Unity of Montclair
$40
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Unity of Montclair
carmencalderon@unityofmontclair.org
Unity of Montclair
84 Orange RoadMontclair, New Jersey 07042
973-746-8417
laurencebrock@unityofmontclair.org