Rocktoberfeast
Rocktoberfeast
A music festival fundraiser to benefit Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization that mobilizes transportation networks to deliver surplus food to communities in need. Roctoberfeast is dedicated to alleviating hunger and combating food insecurity through passionate public advocacy, community awareness, and high-energy volunteer-led fundraising events that empower and fund partner food-relief organizations.
-music
-food
-games
-kid-friendly
Apéro Steakhouse
$20
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Rocktoberfeast
rocktoberfeast@gmail.com
Apéro Steakhouse
200 Port Au Peck AveOceaport, New Jersey 07757
(732) 571-7900
info@aperonj.com