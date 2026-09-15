© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Rocktoberfeast

Rocktoberfeast

A music festival fundraiser to benefit Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization that mobilizes transportation networks to deliver surplus food to communities in need. Roctoberfeast is dedicated to alleviating hunger and combating food insecurity through passionate public advocacy, community awareness, and high-energy volunteer-led fundraising events that empower and fund partner food-relief organizations.

-music
-food
-games
-kid-friendly

Apéro Steakhouse
$20
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rocktoberfeast
rocktoberfeast@gmail.com
https://www.rocktoberfeast.org/
Apéro Steakhouse
200 Port Au Peck Ave
Oceaport, New Jersey 07757
(732) 571-7900
info@aperonj.com
https://www.aperonj.com/apero-steakhouse