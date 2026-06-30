Get ready for the purrfect summer event for you and your furry friends! It's Petflix, a free pet-friendly outdoor movie with pet vendors & food trucks!

As the sun sets, UCPAC will be screening a special digital presentation of The Secret Life of Pets in our Hamilton Stage lot, starting at 8 PM. Bring a chair, your pet, and your laughter for this hilarious adventure filled with pet antics. All are welcome!

This free event is presented by UCPAC in partnership with Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe, The City of Rahway, and the Rahway Special Improvement District.