Open Mic for Teens

Get ready to showcase your talents at our Open Mic Night at Over the Moon Art Studios Presented by Teen Arts NJ! Singers, Musicians, Poets, and More!

Are you a singer, musician, poet, or performer? This is your chance to shine! Join us for an exciting Open Mic Night where talent takes the spotlight. Students and families are welcome to share their craft in a supportive and fun environment, whether it's your first time, or you've performed live before!

We have a drum set, electric keyboard and piano. Play the guitar? Bring it with you!

Enjoy making a Zine while watching the performances!