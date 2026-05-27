Open Mic for Teens
Open Mic for Teens
Get ready to showcase your talents at our Open Mic Night at Over the Moon Art Studios Presented by Teen Arts NJ! Singers, Musicians, Poets, and More!
Are you a singer, musician, poet, or performer? This is your chance to shine! Join us for an exciting Open Mic Night where talent takes the spotlight. Students and families are welcome to share their craft in a supportive and fun environment, whether it's your first time, or you've performed live before!
We have a drum set, electric keyboard and piano. Play the guitar? Bring it with you!
Enjoy making a Zine while watching the performances!
Over The Moon Studios
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Teen Arts NJ
732-566-2787
creativechangemakers@teenartsnj.org
Over The Moon Studios
808 Springwood AveAsbury Park, New Jersey 07712
(732) 737-8469
Info@overthemoonartstudios.com