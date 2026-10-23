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Stream: 90.5 The Night

Monmouth County Faith & Ecology Meetup

Monmouth County Faith & Ecology Meetup

Informal, interfaith networking and community discussion focused on Earth care, local environmental challenges, and building a spirit-fueled network of solidarity.

United Methodist Church of Red Bank
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Waterspirit
17329239788
aprice@waterspirit.org
Waterspirit

Artist Group Info

rddavis@waterspirit.org
United Methodist Church of Red Bank
247 Broad St
Red Bank, New Jersey 07701
(732) 747-0446
office@umcredbank.org
https://www.umcredbank.org/