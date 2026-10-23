Monmouth County Faith & Ecology Meetup
Monmouth County Faith & Ecology Meetup
Informal, interfaith networking and community discussion focused on Earth care, local environmental challenges, and building a spirit-fueled network of solidarity.
United Methodist Church of Red Bank
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Waterspirit
17329239788
aprice@waterspirit.org
Artist Group Info
rddavis@waterspirit.org
United Methodist Church of Red Bank
247 Broad StRed Bank, New Jersey 07701
(732) 747-0446
office@umcredbank.org