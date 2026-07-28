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MOCEANS HERizon The Ground We Stand On

MOCEANS HERizon The Ground We Stand On

The first ever HERizon IN-PERSON PANEL DISCUSSION: The Ground We Stand On Women on Wellness, Safety, Activism, and the Wisdom of Lived Experience

This FREE event will take place on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, from 12-1:30pm at Ocean County Library’s Mancini Hall in Toms River, NJ.

Panel Moderator

Amanda Chirelli, Outreach Coordinator for the Independent Living Department at MOCEANS

Featuring Panelists

Kelly Boyd, Access & Functional Needs Planner Preparedness Bureau/Emergency Management Section NJ Office of Emergency Management

Jennifer Harrison, Director of the Family Institute and co-manager of the Youth Advisory Board at The Arc of NJ

Krystle Allen, President Eyes Like Mine

Carina Marzec, BA NJCEM, County Emergency Planner, Mercer County Office of Emergency Management

Jacquelyn Godbey, BA DRCC, Confidential Sexual Violence Advocate Coordinator, 180 Turning Lives Around

Dawn Massabni, Founder and CEO, Don’t Shock Me – Maddy Massabni Foundation for Menstrual Toxic Shock Syndrome (MTSS) Awareness

For Questions Contact Amanda:

Phone: 732-755-0301 or Email: Amanda.Chirelli@moceanscil.org

September 16th, 12 - 1:30pm, Ocean County Library, Mancini Hall, 101 Washington St. Toms River, NJ

Ocean County Library - Toms River Branch
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Moceans Center for Independent Living
732-365-2212
susan.mazzeo@moceanscilorg
https://www.moceanscil.org/

Artist Group Info

Amanda
Amanda.Chirelli@moceanscil.org
https://www.moceanscil.org/
Ocean County Library - Toms River Branch
101 Washington St.
Toms River, New Jersey 08753
(732) 349-6200
https://theoceancountylibrary.org/