Melting Waves Music Fest

Every fest needs an origin story, and this one started with a dude, flippin’ burgers, building a playlist.

It began behind the grill at Bond Street Bar in Asbury Park, NJ, where Joe Brown built a playlist to keep up with the songs his best friend Steve and mentor Mike "OG" Longo kept feeding him. Somewhere along the way that playlist gained a bunch of followers and turned into a whole ecosystem, first bands submitting tracks via email, then the lightbulb moment of taking the submissions to the next level and letting bands know they have a home to play in Asbury Park, submissions turned into shows, shows turned into the opportunity to book the Bond Street Block Party, which he took over in '25. Melting Waves is the next chapter…no longer borrowing someone else's block party, this is Melting Trends very own festival, born from that same daydreaming-behind-a-grill energy and landing this November at Asbury Lanes.

Eighteen bands, two days, a specific lane: psych, garage, stoner, and shoegaze, AND adjacent genres that just somehow fit the bill.

THE LINEUP

Wes Parker

Trophy Wife

Gods

Rachel Ana Dobken

Sunshine Spazz

Sun Voyager

95 Bulls

Certain Death

Labretta Suede & the Motel 6

The Dracu-las

Düül Suns

Slomo Sapiens

Von Mons

Cairo Jag

Söūp

The Painted Windows

Owl Doom (members of Dentist)

Judo Chop

WITH MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

THE DETAILS

When: Saturday November 14 and Sunday November 15, 2026

Where: Asbury Lanes, 209 4th Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ

Ages: All ages, both days

Doors: 4:00 PM each day

Music starts: 4:45 PM each day

Tickets

Two Day Pass: both nights, all eighteen bands. Limited supply and the best way to do the whole ride.

Saturday single day: 11/14/2026

Sunday single day: 11/15/2026

Tickets move fast and two day passes are capped, so lock in the full weekend while they last!

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Set times. The full day by day schedule and set times drop closer to the show. Follow @meltingtrends so you know exactly when your favorite band hits the stage.

Getting here. Asbury Lanes sits a couple blocks off the boardwalk, right next to The Asbury hotel. Metered street parking and the beachfront public lots are all around, and they open up easy in November once the summer crowds clear out. Coming from out of town, the NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line drops you at Asbury Park station, a short ride or rideshare from the front door.

Bags. Keep it small. Asbury Lanes allows bags up to 12 by 6 by 12 inches. Anything bigger, think backpacks, totes, and suitcases, gets turned away at the door, so travel light.

Coat check. It is November at the shore, so bring the jacket. Coat check runs $5 per coat at the bowling counter if you want to move around unbothered.

Food and drink. Asbury Lanes has a full bar and a diner right inside, so you can grab a bite and a drink without ever leaving the party. All ages get in the door. Drinking is 21 and up with a valid ID.

What to bring. Your ID, a way to pay, comfortable shoes for two nights of standing and moving, and maybe aset of earplugs.

FAQ

Is it really all ages?

Yes. Bring the kids, bring your parents, bring the whole scene. Drinking is 21 and up with a valid ID.

Can I come for just one day?

Absolutely. Single day tickets are available for both Saturday and Sunday. The two day pass is the move if you want the full weekend.

Will there be more bands?

Yes. We have more acts to announce, so keep an eye on our socials.

Will there be re-entry?

Yes.