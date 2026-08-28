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Maximum Queen

Maximum Queen

Maximum Queen brings the sound, theatricality, and spectacle of Queen's legendary live shows to Algonquin's annual fall fundraising concert. Martyn Jenkins leads the production as Freddie Mercury, with iconic anthems, costume changes, and high-energy audience favorites. VIP tickets include a pre-show reception and open bar.

Algonquin Arts Theatre
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Algonquin Arts Theatre
https://www.algonquinarts.org/

Artist Group Info

shayne@algonquinarts.org
Algonquin Arts Theatre
60 Abe Voorhees Drive
Manasquan, New Jersey 08736
https://www.algonquinarts.org/