Maximum Queen
Maximum Queen
Maximum Queen brings the sound, theatricality, and spectacle of Queen's legendary live shows to Algonquin's annual fall fundraising concert. Martyn Jenkins leads the production as Freddie Mercury, with iconic anthems, costume changes, and high-energy audience favorites. VIP tickets include a pre-show reception and open bar.
Algonquin Arts Theatre
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Algonquin Arts Theatre
Algonquin Arts Theatre
60 Abe Voorhees DriveManasquan, New Jersey 08736