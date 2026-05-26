Horse Rescue United Open House

Horse Rescue United, a 501(c)(3) non-profit horse rescue, is hosting our third annual open house in Wall, NJ on Sat, June 6, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please come meet the rescue horses and learn their stories! This event is RAIN OR SHINE.

Our open house will feature the following vendors donating a portion of sales:

- HRU merchandise table (t-shirts and more)

- Children's author Diana Tuorto: picture books, easy readers & middle grade novels, most written from horses' points of view

- Fairy hair styles and bracelets/bows for sale by Shimmer My Strands

-10 minute tarot card readings for $20 and crystals/spiritual items for sale by Painted Deer Creations

- Horse Shoe Decor by Debbie

- Homemade cat toys by Cross'd Paws Farm Sanctuary

- Bracelets From Heart

- Davey B'zz's ice cream & shaved ice truck

- Jeep rides by Caleb

- Lemonade/water stand

- Cupcakes & Coffee by Heather

We're also hosting a Duck Derby! Sponsor a duck for $10 or get a Lucky 7 for $50 for a chance to cash prizes up to $650 and an HRU t-shirt! Learn more at horserescueunited.org/OpenHouse

Parking space is limited! To secure your arrival time parking space, and complete our required online waiver, visit https://hruopenhouse.cheddarup.com

NOTE: Registration is BY VEHICLE, not # of attendees.

Once you register, you'll receive an email with the farm address and guidelines for the event.

If all spaces are filled when you try to register, please email lunar_aradia@yahoo.com to be added to our wait list.