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Homes for the Brave Gala Benefits HABcore's Housing Programs

Homes for the Brave Gala Benefits HABcore's Housing Programs

Celebrating courage and resilience after homelessness, this annual event recognizes individuals and leaders whose commitment, compassion and impact align with HABcore’s mission to support vulnerable families, veterans and individuals facing homelessness and housing insecurity at the Jersey Shore.

2026 Honorees are: Visionary Leaders, Abe and Littenberg of Lincroft; Excellence in Public Service, Sen. Vin Gopal; and Spirit of Hope Awardee, Livette Burgos. Features cocktail hour, entertainment by Vibrant Events, silent auction, and stories of courage gallery.

Event proceeds will benefit HABcore’s mission to house the homeless and provide supportive services for more than 1,000 families, veterans and individuals with special needs at the Jersey Shore.

Park Loft
300
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

HABcore, Inc.
732-544-1975
lmoulder@habcore.org
https://habcore.org

Artist Group Info

Vibrant Events
jmusa@habcore.org
https://myvibrantevent.com/
Park Loft
505 Brewer Avenue
Oceanport, New Jersey 07757
(732) 790-5775
Events@TheParkLoft.com
https://theparkloft.com/