Grand Opening Weekend Celebration for Kendra Scott at The Grove at Shrewsbury

Join Kendra Scott for a weekend full of summer sweets and activations from local small businesses, with Kendra Gives Back Events benefiting nonprofit organizations from Monmouth County.

Kendra Scott, the celebrated lifestyle and accessories brand, announces the Grand Opening Celebration of its 5th store in the state of New Jersey in Shrewsbury, NJ, from Friday June 12th to Sunday June 14th at The Grove. The weekend’s events will celebrate the brand’s summer campaign of “Mark the Meaning: A return to joy, connection, and the moments that shape us all summer long ” by incorporating local businesses and artists, with Kendra Gives Back Events benefiting local nonprofits:

Fri 6/12 4:PM-7PM: Interfaith Neighbors

Sat 6/13 12PM-3PM: Lunch Break

Sun 6/14 12PM-3PM: The Ranney School Parents’ Association.

Guests can enjoy a special promotion on select styles storewide, gifts with purchase from Kendra Scott and other local artisans, and complimentary sips & sweets will be served all weekend. An outdoor activation will be set up on Saturday June 13 rom 12PM-3PM with complimentary ice cream, music, and a floral cart.

