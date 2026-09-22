Cycling for The Center: Ride to Support Housing, Health and Hope
Cycling for The Center: Ride to Support Housing, Health and Hope
Choose from three scenic routes, enjoy the outdoors and support a good cause! Cycling for The Center: Ride to Support Housing, Health and Hope! Join us for the launch on October 2 from 6-7pm for light fare, specialty cocktails, and a chance to win a new bike at Paradise on Ocean Avenue in Asbury Park.
The Center in Asbury Park
$25/$40
08:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Center in Asbury Park
732-774-3416
mail@thecenterinap.com
The Center in Asbury Park
806 Third AveAsbury Park, New Jersey 07712
732-774-3416
mail@thecenterinap.com