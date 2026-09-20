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Craft Fair Sponsored by the Bradley Beach Education Foundation

Craft Fair Sponsored by the Bradley Beach Education Foundation

Don’t miss the Bradley Beach Education Foundation Craft Fair! With over 50 vendors to shop and a fun-filled Slime Bar for the kids, there’s something for the whole family. Come shop, get creative, and enjoy a great day in the community while supporting Bradley Beach students.

Ascension Hall
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Bradley Beach Education Foundation
732-361-7605
presidentbbef@gmail.com
https://bradleybeachedfund.org/

Artist Group Info

bonnie@bardinas.com
Ascension Hall
500 Fifth Avenue
Bradley Beach, New Jersey 07720
908-489-1375
debbiekremen@gmail.com