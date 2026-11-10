CentraState Healthcare Foundation Announces 65th Anniversary Sapphire Ball

We are delighted to announce our 65th Anniversary Sapphire Ball being held on Friday, February 5, 2027, at South Gate Manor in Freehold, NJ, honoring Community Partner Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute, Distinguished Ambassadors Honorable Barbara J. and J. Patrick McMorrow, Esq. and Physician of Distinction, James J. Matera, DO, FACOI, CPE. Proceeds from this event will benefit programs and services offered at Atlantic Health CentraState Medical Center.

As we celebrate 65 years of brilliance and a legacy of giving, we invite you to be part of this special milestone and help make a lasting difference in our community.

For 65 years, the generosity of our community has helped Atlantic Health CentraState provide vital healthcare services to our region. With your continued support, we can build on that legacy, making a meaningful difference today and for generations to come.

Sponsorships and tickets are available: https://www.centrastatefoundation.org/special-events/celebration-ball/