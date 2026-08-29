Asbury Park Fall Bazaar 2026

Spend the weekend shopping, exploring, and supporting local at the Asbury Park Fall Bazaar, happening Saturday & Sunday, September 26 & 27 from 12–5 PM inside the beautiful Grand Arcade at historic Convention Hall.

This free, indoor, family-friendly and pet-friendly event features a curated lineup of local artists, makers, designers, vintage sellers, jewelry designers, boutiques, specialty food vendors, wellness brands, home goods and more from Asbury Park, the Jersey Shore and beyond.

Highlights include:

• 30+ local makers and small businesses each day

• Handmade art, jewelry, fashion, pottery, home goods & vintage finds

• Specialty foods, sweets, bread, jams and more

• Music & entertainment

• Kids face painting by Kayla of Krissy Face Paint

• Photo wall by Stina Does It

• Family-friendly and pet-friendly fun

Shop favorites like Asbury Park Cheesecake Co., Laplaca Pottery Works, Clover House Jewelry, The Beaded Mermaid LBI, Timberloom Woodworking, Forever Golden Permanent Jewelry, Hoffman Bread, Magic Candle Studio, R&R Music-Vinyl Records, Robey Boutique, Sea and Shore Soap Company, Stille Essence Tea Company and dozens more throughout the weekend.

Whether you're looking for a unique gift, something special for your home, a new piece of jewelry, a sweet treat—or just a fun way to spend a fall afternoon at the Shore—come shop small and discover something new!

www.asburyparkbazaar.com/fall-bazaar-2026